US says Mexican judge arrested in Colombia over $2 million bribe to free accused Canadian drug trafficker 

The US Justice Department said ​on Thursday that a Mexican ​judge was arrested on ‌charges of taking ​a $2 million bribe to free alleged Canadian drug trafficker Andrew Clark, second-in-command to Canadian former Olympic snowboarder Ryan ‌Wedding, who is charged in a US cocaine trafficking and murder case. • Mexican judge Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, was arrested in Colombia on Sunday and faces nine ‌counts of being an accessory after the fact, according to the DOJ

• Reuters ‌previously reported that Wedding pleaded not guilty in January to 17 felony charges • The US will request Benítez’s extradition from Colombia. “Crooked public officials, no matter where they are, who ⁠assist drug traffickers ​operating here at ⁠home, will face justice in the United States,” said US Attorney General Todd Blanche

• If ⁠convicted, Benítez would face a maximum of 15 years in prison on each count • ​According to the indictment, Benítez granted Clark bond and ordered him released on ⁠February 24, 2025, the day he received the full $2 million bribe payment

• Clark was re-arrested ⁠days ​later and removed to the US, where his case remains pending • Wedding, who, at the time, was one of the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted ⁠Fugitives, is scheduled for two trials, on March 31, 2027, and October 26, 2027

• ⁠The Mexican ⁠Federal Criminal Justice Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Benítez could not immediately be reached for ‌comment