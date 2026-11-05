US issues new Cuba sanctions, takes aim at sectors of Cuban economy

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 23:41 IST
US issues new Cuba sanctions, takes aim at sectors of Cuban economy

​The United States ‌on Thursday issued ​a determination paving the way for sanctions on the ‌electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors of the Cuban economy.

The determination was issued as the US ‌imposed fresh Cuba-related sanctions on people and ‌entities, targeting a crude oil shipping network, state-owned entities and China-based suppliers of Cuba's military forces, US Secretary ⁠of ​State Marco Rubio ⁠said in a statement. "The Trump Administration will not ⁠stand by while the Cuban regime funnels the island's ​resources to its military elite, while regime insiders ⁠and their family members profit from opaque offshore networks, ⁠and ​while Cuba continues to serve as a staging ground for a global coalition ⁠of hostile anti-American actors to threaten, spy on, and ⁠plot ⁠against the United States and its interests," Rubio said.

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