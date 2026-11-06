Costa Rica's Grynspan extends lead in informal UN chief poll, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 00:37 IST
Costa Rica's Grynspan extends lead in informal UN chief poll, sources say

‌An informal ​poll by the United Nations ‌Security Council on Thursday showed former Costa Rican Vice President ‌Rebeca Grynspan extended her lead ‌as frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN ⁠secretary-general, people ​close ⁠to the process said.

Grynspan got ⁠12 votes in favor ​and three against on the 15-member ⁠council, marking her strongest showing ⁠in ​eight closed-door ballots conducted in recent months ⁠to replace Antonio Guterres as he ⁠finishes ⁠his second five-year term this year.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
3
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global
4
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026