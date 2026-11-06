Costa Rica's Grynspan extends lead in informal UN chief poll, sources say

‌An informal ​poll by the United Nations ‌Security Council on Thursday showed former Costa Rican Vice President ‌Rebeca Grynspan extended her lead ‌as frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN ⁠secretary-general, people ​close ⁠to the process said.

Grynspan got ⁠12 votes in favor ​and three against on the 15-member ⁠council, marking her strongest showing ⁠in ​eight closed-door ballots conducted in recent months ⁠to replace Antonio Guterres as he ⁠finishes ⁠his second five-year term this year.