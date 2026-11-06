Blue Origin building stronger rocket engine "Northstar"
Blue Origin on Thursday announced a new rocket engine named Northstar that it says is stronger and lighter-weight than the ones that power its centerpiece New Glenn rocket.
Blue Origin on Thursday announced a new rocket engine named Northstar that it says is stronger and lighter-weight than the ones that power its centerpiece New Glenn rocket.
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