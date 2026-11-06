Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

South Korean TV drama industry seeks $746 million in support as output declines

Twelve South Korean industry groups warned on Wednesday that the country's ​television drama production base was at risk and called on the government to set up a 1 trillion won ($746 million) ​investment fund to support production of Korean dramas, known as K-dramas. K-dramas have been hugely ‌popular globally, ​but the number produced has fallen from 141 titles in 2022 to about 115 in 2025, according to research by Korea IR Service.

Brand conviction shines light on entertainment industry's culture of silence

Russell Brand's conviction for sex crimes has renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated high-profile performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could damage their careers. The British ‌comedian and actor was convicted on Thursday of one count of rape and three sexual assaults near the height of his fame in the mid-2000s, when he worked for Channel 4 and the BBC. Three of the four victims had worked in the media industry.

Brand conviction shines light on entertainment industry's culture of silence

Russell Brand's conviction for sex crimes has renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated high-profile performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could damage their careers. The British comedian and actor was convicted on Thursday ‌of one count of rape and three sexual assaults near the height of his fame in the mid-2000s, when he worked for Channel 4 and the BBC. Three of the four victims had worked in the media industry.

Jordan Firstman brings a softer ‌side to screen in directorial debut 'Club Kid'

Actor and filmmaker Jordan Firstman wanted his directorial debut, "Club Kid", to reveal a side of himself audiences had not seen before. "In my real life, I'm very sensitive. I'm very emotional," he told Reuters. "I wanted to wear my heart on my sleeve and make a movie that reflected that."

Bob Dylan blows in for meeting with Pope Leo at Vatican

Bob Dylan has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven's door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican, where the legendary musician had a private audience with Pope Leo. Leo and Dylan, fellow travellers from the U.S. Midwest, were seen meeting together in the pope's office at ⁠the ornate apostolic palace ​in photos shared by the Vatican's newspaper on social media.

'The Cat in ⁠the Hat' movie combines children's classic with new characters

Quinta Brunson wants to set the record straight about the animated Warner Bros. film "The Cat in the Hat": kids still read the classic Dr. Seuss story in schools. Brunson, creator of "Abbott Elementary," which follows the lives of schoolteachers and their students, said "The Cat in the Hat" is ⁠already familiar to many children by the time they reach preschool or kindergarten, making the film less of an introduction to the character than a new take on a beloved classic.

Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

Pixar Animation Studios said on Wednesday that veteran Jonathan Garson will become ​president on January 4, replacing Jim Morris, who will step back from day-to-day leadership ahead of his eventual retirement. Pixar is part of the Disney empire, which bought the animation studio in 2006 and brought the maker of "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles" ⁠under the same corporate roof as Disney's own animation business.

'Godzilla Minus Zero' fulfills director Takashi Yamazaki's childhood dream

As a child, director Takashi Yamazaki dreamed of seeing King Ghidorah, Godzilla's three-headed archrival, destroy his hometown on screen, a wish he finally fulfilled decades later in "Godzilla Minus Zero," which arrives in theaters on Friday. Yamazaki, who grew up in the ⁠Japanese ​city of Matsumoto, said he eagerly awaited the release of the 1964 film "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster" because he hoped to see the dragon wreak havoc on his hometown. Instead, he was disappointed by how briefly Matsumoto appeared in the monster's path of destruction.

Malcolm McDowell's life comes full circle with role of book-loving teacher

The British actor Malcolm McDowell has spent more than six decades playing rebels, villains, outsiders and authority figures. At 83, he has never seriously considered retiring, and his latest role feels unusually personal.

Factbox-Details of Russell Brand's convictions

British comedian Russell ⁠Brand was found guilty on Thursday of rape and three sexual assaults. Here are details of his convictions.

The rise and fall of Russell Brand

Russell Brand was once considered so culturally important that the opposition leader hoping to be Britain's next prime minister went on ⁠his online show, while former US Vice President Al Gore was happy ⁠to be interviewed by him. A comedian and presenter turned Hollywood actor and then unlikely political activist, Brand was one of the most recognisable and sought-after figures in the British entertainment world from the late 2000s until the mid-2010s.

'It is a cappuccino. It can't be $10,' says Harry Styles about NYC coffee prices

Singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, thought ‌prices for coffee in the city were some ‌of the spookiest things he saw around Halloween. "It is a cappuccino. It can't be $10, it can't be," he said during one of his ​last concerts, according to videos posted by fans on social media.