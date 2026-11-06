Trump says Oval Office to become national monument

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 02:59 IST
Trump says Oval Office to become national monument

​US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a document ‌to make the White House's Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument.

Since returning to ‌office, Trump has transformed the historic Oval ‌Office with gold accents and statuettes, portraits of famous Americans pulled from storage and a copy ⁠of ​the Declaration ⁠of Independence that hangs on the wall. Asked whether ⁠any changes could be made if needed ​going forward, Trump told reporters: "No major modification without the ⁠approval of Congress."

"So if they want to ⁠say 'let's ​not have Oval anymore, let's make it square', what happens is they have ⁠to go back to Congress, and hopefully the ⁠Congress... ⁠will be smart enough not to let that happen."

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