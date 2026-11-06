Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon

US President Donald Trump said he met ‌privately ​on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy after the Russian official appeared with representatives from Ukraine at a White House event organized by US first lady Melania Trump. Trump would not disclose what he discussed with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev but predicted a deal could emerge soon aimed at resolving the Russian war in Ukraine.

A US ‌delegation is scheduled to mediate talks in Abu Dhabi November 10 to 11 between representatives from Russia and Ukraine. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the war was close to being settled and that ending it might involve all of Europe.

"It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine ... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," ‌Trump said. Trump has frequently predicted an agreement to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two was close. However, negotiations have picked up in recent weeks.

Trump said he did not meet with the Ukrainian delegation ‌on Thursday. Trump envoy Jared Kushner said US officials meeting in Brussels on Thursday held "productive and substantive discussions” with Ukraine, NATO and European partners on security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture.

"We are working intensively with all parties to find practical solutions that can bring this war to an end and establish the foundations for lasting peace," he said in a social media post. FIRST LADY BRINGS TWO SIDES TOGETHER

Dmitriev was among the officials at the rare face-to-face event with Ukrainian representatives at the White House to mark a six-day ceasefire that Melania Trump helped ⁠broker in the Russian-controlled ​city of Oleshky. The deal expired on Sunday. “We have ⁠chosen humanity over war,” the first lady said at the event. "We must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people."

Melania Trump said she was "involved in every stage of the planning" of the temporary ceasefire, ⁠including reviewing aerial images and assessing roadways and hospital access. President Trump, who did not attend the event, has lauded his wife's role in the Oleshky ceasefire, telling reporters in October that "she does better than our professionals."

Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia and Dmytro Lubinets, ​the country's human rights ombudsman, also attended the event. They urged Slovenian-born Melania Trump to keep up her peace efforts. Both sides presented the first lady with thank-you gifts.

Russia’s Dmitriev gave her a drawing of ⁠pink hearts from an Oleshky girl and said the child “chose to live with her family in Russia,” nodding to the fight over displaced Ukrainian children in Russia. "I love Melania," the drawing read. The Ukrainians presented the first lady with a state award “for your brave heart, for saving our ⁠people, ​and for returning back Ukrainian children.”

She handed the visiting delegations letters addressed to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. DEMOCRATS TAKE MAJORITY IN CONGRESS

The visit marked the first in-person contact between Russian and US officials since Tuesday's midterm elections, when Democrats ousted Republicans from control of Congress in a blow to President Trump. The Democratic majority in Congress starting in January is widely expected to push for more aid for Ukraine and to question the Republican president's decisions ⁠to strike a diesel deal with Russia and ease some sanctions on Moscow. Trump has increased his criticism of Zelenskiy in recent weeks.

The Kremlin has said it hopes Trump will continue his peacemaking efforts despite the Republican ⁠Party’s defeat. It has also said preparations were under way for ⁠a meeting of Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China this month.

Dmitriev previously met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the White House in 2025. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, did not invite any Russian officials to the White House. Dmitriev has been involved in facilitating the release of American detainees ‌in Russia, the reunification of Ukrainian children ‌with their families, and the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.