Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has ​spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt ​but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than ‌a ​stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent ‌more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Lakers send Bronny James to G League

Bronny James is headed on ‌assignment Thursday to the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League, and whether he returns to Los Angeles and the NBA remains unclear. James, 22, has played just 12 minutes in five ‌games this season, his first with the franchise since his famous father, LeBron James, joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

Tennis-WTA takes blame after Pegula comments on Andreeva get livestreamed

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday said it takes "full responsibility" for failing to inform players about active microphones on practice courts after private comments by Jessica Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals. Practice sessions at Indian Wells, California, were streamed on the WTA's YouTube channel this week ⁠before the ​tournament begins on Sunday, with microphones capturing a conversation ⁠between world number five Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.

Motor racing-Hamilton marks 400th race in honorary home of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton will celebrate the 400th Formula One start of a glittering career at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with rivals hailing the ⁠seven-time world champion's longevity, speed and enduring hunger for success. The 41-year-old Briton, Formula One's most successful driver with a record 106 race wins and 105 pole positions, reaches the milestone still competing at the front and showing little sign ​of slowing down.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he won't be silenced, still frustrated after Mexico clash

Lewis Hamilton said he would "never be silenced" and would not apologise for speaking his mind after tensions ⁠sparked by last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, where a clash with teammate Charles Leclerc cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish. The seven-times world champion said he remained frustrated after the opening-lap incident, and more discussions were needed within Ferrari.

Golf-LIV Golf winding down operations after ⁠financing ​deal falls apart

LIV Golf, which shook up world golf in 2022, will liquidate after losing big-name players and the financing it needed to stay alive, the breakaway circuit said on Thursday. Throughout the wind-down process, LIV Golf said it would remain open to, and continue to consider any offers from third parties that could get more value from its assets.

Ice hockey-CAS acknowledges divisive reaction to Russia decision

The ⁠Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling in favour of Russia's return to international ice hockey competition, but reiterated on Thursday that the decision was based solely on ⁠the evidence submitted. CAS on Friday upheld appeals lodged ⁠by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barring its teams from participating in events during the 2026-27 season.

Motor racing-Russell 'exhausted' from constantly picking himself back up

George Russell said he felt exhausted from constantly having to pick himself back up from disappointment this season, something he had not expected ‌to face weekend after weekend. The Mercedes ‌driver suffered another blow at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend, finishing sixth after starting ​on the front row before his car suddenly slowed.