New Zealand election campaign enters final day with result too close to call

New ​Zealand's main political parties wrapped up their election ​campaigns on Friday, with polling still showing ‌the ​race as too close to call. Left-leaning parties including Labour want to make the incumbent government led by the centre-right National Party the first one-term government in ‌nearly 50 years. Voting closes on Saturday following a campaign dominated by the economy and the cost of living.

A poll by Infrastructure New Zealand, an industry association,released on Friday put Labour at 30.7% and National at 26.4%. "It is going ‌to be close. It will be tight, and that's why you've got to get out and make ‌sure you do vote," Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told supporters and media on Friday.

"The only poll that matters is tomorrow night." Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who briefly served as prime minister before losing to Luxon in 2023, said he was confident of emerging as ⁠the most ​popular party, but that ⁠it was too early to discuss possible coalitions.

"We're banking on being the biggest party in Parliament. I'm feeling increasingly confident of that," ⁠he told a press conference. COALITION LIKELY

New Zealand's electoral system makes coalitions the norm, and the tightness of this year's race means ​one or more of the country's smaller parties will almost certainly participate in a governing coalition. Political commentators ⁠expect it could take weeks for a government to form. Voter support for smaller parties has been growing as confidence has eroded in ⁠the ​two largest ones.

Friday's poll showed the centrist Opportunity Party at 5.1%, just above the threshold for representation in parliament and making it the potential kingmaker in any coalition government. Advance voting has been under way ⁠since October 26, with New Zealand Electoral Commission data showing more than 1.4 million people had voted through Wednesday, ⁠more than a third ⁠of those eligible.

New Zealand has emerged only slowly from a prolonged economic downturn, with growth subdued, household budgets strained and unemployment rising to 5.7% in the third quarter, its ‌highest level in ‌11 years.