China, Hong Kong stocks tumble as global tech sell-off deepens
China and Hong Kong stocks tumbled in early trade on Friday, tracking a global tech rout as fears of tighter AI regulation and a slowdown in the sector rattled investors. China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both down 1.5%.
Tech led the drop, with startup board Star 50 Index and AI Index both down more than 5% at the open before narrowing some of the losses. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.6% while the Hang Seng Artificial Intelligence Index was down some 7%.
Overnight in the US market, the tech-led Nasdaq notched its deepest one-day drop since "Liberation Day" in April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs. The drop wiped out trillions in market value on fears of more AI scrutiny after Democrats won big in US midterm elections. The fear trade carried on in early Asia hours, with South Korea's KOSPI plunging more than 8% and Japan's Nikkei falling 5%. The South Korean move triggered exchange circuit breakers for a 20-minute trading halt.