Cricket-Australia turn to Hussey ahead of Ashes after batting slump

Australia roped in Mike Hussey as a long-term consultant coach ​on Friday to tackle their batting vulnerabilities ​ahead of next year's Ashes series in ‌England. Hussey's ​new stint will also include next year's 50-over World Cup and an advisory role for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the subsequent Twenty20 World ‌Cup.

The appointment comes as Australia seek to halt a worrying slide in red-ball form ahead of a packed test calendar that includes the Ashes, which England will host in June, July and August next year. Pat Cummins' side ‌have faced mounting scrutiny over their batting after slumping to a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, ‌capped by a humiliating final-day collapse in the third test.

The setback followed a shock nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh, their first test defeat against the South Asian team, in Darwin in August. "I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a ⁠more ​formal and meaningful role in ⁠the coming years," Hussey said in a statement.

"This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I ⁠can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period." The 51-year-old, ​who played 302 matches for Australia across all formats, will also assist during its upcoming T20 ⁠series against England and preparations for the home test series against New Zealand.

"Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff ⁠in ​the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said. "Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, ⁠countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person."

Hussey, known as "Mr. Cricket", was part of England's coaching staff ⁠when they won the T20 ⁠World Cup in 2022 and has also worked in franchise competitions including the Indian Premier League and The Hundred. He will begin his role during Australia's T20 ‌series against England, ‌which starts on November 21.