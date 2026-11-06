KTR highlights vision of T-Hub Hyderabad as it marks 11 years since inception

KT Rama Rao on Thursday highlighted the working of 'T-Hub' a home for several Startups which completed 11 years since its inception.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 10:40 IST
KTR highlights vision of T-Hub Hyderabad as it marks 11 years since inception
A file photo of KT Rama Rao at T-Hub with the late Ratan Tata (Photo/@KTRBRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday highlighted the working of 'T-Hub' a home for several Startups which completed 11 years since its inception. Highlighting the BRS government's role in building the startup ecosystem KTR stated, "Giving wings to dreams – this perfectly captures what T-Hub stands for. THub Hyd was established with the vision of transforming Hyderabad into an innovation destination during KCR's tenure. In its 11-year journey, it has empowered over 3,300 startups, connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with mentors, investors, industry leaders and global opportunities. Today, T-Hub stands as a symbol of Telangana’s ambition and entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring similar initiatives across the country and putting Hyderabad firmly on the global innovation map. As T-Hub completes 11 remarkable years, here's to continuing to nurture ideas, empower innovators and turn dreams into reality. As the legendary Ratan Tata garu said at its launch, T-Hub is indeed the “face of modern India”."

Earlier, on November 2, KT Rama Rao launched CampusHub AI in Hyderabad. Speaking at the launch event, KTR congratulated the founders and said the venture was a significant achievement for youth from rural backgrounds. "I am happy to launch CampusHub AI. It is a great achievement that four individuals from rural backgrounds have come together to launch a new venture like CampusHub AI. Today, the entire world is entering the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). We must move forward in step with changing technologies. Technology plays a crucial role in today's education system," he said.

Calling Artificial Intelligence a driver of progress, the former IT Minister said it should be embraced rather than feared. "AI is not a monster; rather, it is like a messenger of progress for humanity. We urge the government to promote AI technology as well," he said.

Rao also said that the BRS would prioritise AI integration across governance when voted back to power. "The BRS party will certainly come to power again in two years. Once the BRS government returns to power, we will integrate AI into all government departments. We will give AI the highest priority across all sectors. We will take steps to expand the IT sector across Telangana," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
4
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026