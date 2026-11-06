US: Judge temporarily blocks 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington shortly after Planning Commission's approval

Shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted to approve the 250-foot triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, the construction of United States President Donald Trump's project was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Thursday (local time), CBS News reported.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 11:39 IST
US: Judge temporarily blocks 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington shortly after Planning Commission's approval
Model of proposed triumphal arch in Washington DC (Photo/White House). Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted to approve the 250-foot triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, the construction of United States President Donald Trump's project was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Thursday (local time), CBS News reported. Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama, ordered a 14-day halt on construction of the arch.

The NCPC had approved the construction of Trump's project with an 8-4 vote in favour. This came in the backdrop of several citizens, including veterans, opposing the project. The approval from the Commission, despite a temporary halt from the federal judge, is a major win for Trump after the Republicans were dented in the Midterm Polls as Democrats swept the House and the Senate.

In April, the Trump administration had filed plans of the triumphal arch, which he described as "the greatest and most beautiful Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World," stating that it will be a "wonderful addition to the Washington DC area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come," according to the White House. In September, Trump said that the monumental triumphal arch in Washington will simultaneously operate as an advanced military facility equipped with drone and sniper capabilities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he has consented to transform the envisioned monument into a “top-grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch”. He detailed that the structure will be engineered to house and store substantial inventories of drones, enabling rapid deployment capabilities.

It faced a backlash as the Trump administration proceeded with this major modification to the national capital without requesting input or approval from Congress. As per CBS News, which cited the documents shared with the NCPC, the arch will be 166 feet tall and topped with "three gilded figures," bringing its overall height to 250 feet. (ANI)

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