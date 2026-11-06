Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Texas factory, Musk says

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 13:16 IST
Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Texas factory, Musk says

Tesla plans ​to wind down Cybertruck production ​at its Texas ‌gigafactory around ​the middle of next year to accommodate increased production of the Cybercab, CEO Elon ‌Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility, ‌or phased out entirely. The automaker's Austin plant is the only ‌known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the model's specialized components. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

"Cybertruck ⁠was ​an incredible technology ⁠development platform and lives on through Cybercab," Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said ⁠on X. The Cybertruck, touted by Musk as a futuristic rival to pickup ​trucks from legacy automakers such as Ford, has struggled to achieve ⁠the mass-market appeal Musk once predicted since its 2023 launch.

The vehicle has also ⁠faced ​multiple recalls and quality-control issues, while Tesla has repeatedly revised prices. Meanwhile, Musk has made the Cybercab central to Tesla's robotaxi ambitions. ⁠Over time, Musk has said he intends to transform Tesla into ⁠a robotics ⁠and self-driving company, with the Cybercab as its main autonomous model within a larger driverless network.

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