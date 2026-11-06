"Murdered his wife and all her relatives": Bengaluru Police arrests man alleged to have killed 7 people

Addressing the media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the case began with a missing-person complaint stating that some relatives had been missing for a few days. The family later developed doubts about their own relatives, leading to the arrest.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 13:16 IST
"Murdered his wife and all her relatives": Bengaluru Police arrests man alleged to have killed 7 people
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Bengaluru Police have arrested a man identified as Indushekar after he claimed to have killed seven of his relatives within 15 to 20 days following a family dispute. One body has been found so far, and a search for the remaining bodies is underway, police said. Addressing the media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the case began with a missing-person complaint stating that some relatives had been missing for a few days. The family later developed doubts about their own relatives, leading to the arrest.

"The police have arrested a person who claims that, within a span of 15 to 20 days, which is subject to verification, he has murdered seven people. All of them are his relatives. Moreover, he has murdered his wife and all relatives of his wife. All six to seven persons are relatives of his wife, belonging to two families," he said. According to the accused's version, he called the victims one by one, killed them and disposed of the bodies at places he has indicated. Police are verifying this with the district SPs of the areas concerned. Six bodies are yet to be found.

"This is a very, very serious offence that has happened within the family. One minor has been murdered along with six other people. We are verifying from all angles how it happened. He is giving a version that he called them one by one, murdered them, and disposed of the bodies in places he has indicated; we are verifying this with the district SPs of those areas. Six bodies have yet to be found as per the information provided by the accused," he said. He said that one body has been recovered; other police stations have been contacted, and special teams have been formed to trace the remaining bodies.

Investigators are examining whether others were involved. The accused has a minor daughter, and police are probing an angle that he may have taken her help; she is being questioned. The exact weapon is not yet known, though it is believed to be a stone-like object. "We have to check who all were involved with him; he has a minor daughter, and there is an angle that he also took her help. For that, we are also questioning the daughter. So we are investigating in different ways," he said.

Police said that the accused had an earlier chain-snatching case against him. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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