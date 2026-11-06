Tanzanian court finds no evidence to convict opposition leader Lissu of treason

​A Tanzanian ‌court said ​on Friday that it ‌had found no evidence to convict opposition leader ‌Tundu Lissu of treason. Lissu, ‌the chairperson of Tanzania's main opposition party ⁠CHADEMA, ​was ⁠arrested in April last ⁠year and charged with treason ​in a case that ⁠helped fuel the ⁠worst ​political unrest in the country's history ⁠during the October 2025 ⁠elections.

He ⁠had pleaded not guilty. (Writing by George ‌Obulutsa; Editing ‌by Alexander ​Winning)