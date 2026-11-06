Tanzanian court finds no evidence to convict opposition leader Lissu of treason
A Tanzanian court said on Friday that it had found no evidence to convict opposition leader Tundu Lissu of treason. Lissu, the chairperson of Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA, was arrested in April last year and charged with treason in a case that helped fuel the worst political unrest in the country's history during the October 2025 elections.
He had pleaded not guilty. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning)