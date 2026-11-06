Tanzanian court clears opposition leader Lissu of treason

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 15:13 IST
Tanzanian court clears opposition leader Lissu of treason

A ‌Tanzanian court ​on Friday cleared opposition leader Tundu Lissu of treason but found him guilty on a ‌more minor charge of incitement.

Lissu, the chairperson of Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA, was arrested in April last year and charged with treason in ‌a case that helped fuel the worst political unrest in the ‌country's history during the October 2025 elections. The charge related to a speech Lissu gave in which prosecutors say he told supporters that the opposition would "block the ⁠election" ​and "mobilise rebellion".

He had ⁠pleaded not guilty, arguing during the trial that his speech did not violate ⁠any law and that the charges were politically motivated. Lissu's arrest, along with alleged ​abductions of government critics and CHADEMA's disqualification from the vote, was ⁠a key driver of protests that broke out during last year's elections.

Hundreds died ⁠as ​police opened fire on protesters in multiple cities, undermining the country's longstanding reputation for stability. A commission appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan ⁠said in April that at least 518 people were killed in the ⁠violence, which it ⁠blamed on the protesters. Her government denied allegations by human rights groups that the security services used excessive ‌force.

(Writing by ‌George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning ​and Aaron Ross)

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