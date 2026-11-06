Soccer-Palmer left out as Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer ​was left out of ​the England squad for ‌this month's ​Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham ‌earned his first senior call-up, the Football Association said on Friday. Palmer's omission comes two months after the Chelsea player withdrew from England's ‌September camp with a muscle injury, prompting manager Thomas Tuchel ‌to question the 24-year-old's availability after a series of injury-enforced absences.

"It's another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities," Tuchel said at the time. "I don't ⁠blame ​him for it, ⁠it's just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries."

Palmer has ⁠scored five goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances across ​all competitions this season for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Bellingham, the younger brother ⁠of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, was rewarded for his impressive form with Borussia ⁠Dortmund ​and England's under-21 side with a maiden senior call-up.

Fulham's attacking midfielder Josh King was also included after previously joining ⁠England's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida during the summer. England are second ⁠in Group ⁠C and host Croatia at Wembley before travelling to Madrid to face Spain later this month.