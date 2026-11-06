Shriti Vadera appointed adviser to Britain's finance minister

Shriti ​Vadera, a former international development minister, has been appointed ‌as an adviser to Britain's finance minister John Healey, focused on the government's work as chair of ‌the G20 international forum next year, the ‌Treasury said on Friday.

She will advise Healey on designing and delivering policy during the G20 presidency, with ⁠particular ​focus on ⁠development finance, remaining in the position until the end ⁠of July 2027. Vadera previously advised Britain's Treasury between ​1999 and 2007, then served as a minister ⁠under former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Vadera was previously chair ⁠of ​insurer Prudential. She is also chair of the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well ⁠as co-chair of the World Bank Private Sector Investment ⁠Lab. She ⁠most recently served on the government's Industrial Strategy Advisory Council.