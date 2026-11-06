Shriti Vadera appointed adviser to Britain's finance minister
Shriti Vadera, a former international development minister, has been appointed as an adviser to Britain's finance minister John Healey, focused on the government's work as chair of the G20 international forum next year, the Treasury said on Friday.
She will advise Healey on designing and delivering policy during the G20 presidency, with particular focus on development finance, remaining in the position until the end of July 2027. Vadera previously advised Britain's Treasury between 1999 and 2007, then served as a minister under former prime minister Gordon Brown.
Vadera was previously chair of insurer Prudential. She is also chair of the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as co-chair of the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab. She most recently served on the government's Industrial Strategy Advisory Council.