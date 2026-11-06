South Korea reports bird flu outbreak near border with North Korea

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:18 IST
South Korea reports bird flu outbreak near border with North Korea

South ​Korea has ​reported an outbreak ‌of highly ​pathogenic H5N9 bird flu on a ‌farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) ‌said on Friday. The spread of ‌avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry ⁠industry ​after it ⁠ravaged flocks around the world in recent ⁠years, disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices ​and raising the risk of human transmission.

The ⁠virus was detected in a flock ⁠of ​90,986 poultry in the town of Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi province, the ⁠Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from ⁠the ⁠South Korean authorities. All birds were subsequently culled as a ‌precaution.

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