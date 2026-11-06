British broadcaster ​Sky said on ‌Friday it ​has received a security threat, hours after Irish broadcaster ‌RTE evacuated its building following a bomb threat, and as a wave of bomb ‌threats have affected European flights this week.

"Sky ‌was one of a number of media organisations that received a security threat," the broadcaster, which ⁠is ​owned by Comcast, ⁠said in a statement ready by a presenter ⁠on Sky News. "We have carried out a ​security assessment and reported the matter to ⁠the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our ⁠colleagues ​is our primary concern, and we are working closely with authorities to ⁠ensure our people and operations remain secure. It ⁠would ⁠not be appropriate to comment further at this time."