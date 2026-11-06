Chinese cabinet pledges to strengthen stock market stability
China's State Council pledged on Friday to improve mechanisms to stabilise the capital market and enhance the stock market's inherent stability, state television CCTV reported. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday, also called for effective implementation of policies to ensure the completion of key economic targets for 2026.
The government will step up planning for next year's economic policies and strengthen cross-year policy coordination, according to CCTV.