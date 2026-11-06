China's ​State ‌Council pledged on ​Friday to improve mechanisms ‌to stabilise the capital market and enhance the stock ‌market's inherent stability, state television ‌CCTV reported. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang ⁠on ​Friday, ⁠also called for effective implementation of ⁠policies to ensure the completion ​of key economic targets ⁠for 2026.

The government will ⁠step ​up planning for next year's economic policies ⁠and strengthen cross-year policy ⁠coordination, according ⁠to CCTV.