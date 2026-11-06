Spain nominates former central bank head De Cos for ECB presidency, Deputy PM says
The Spanish government on Friday said it had put forward former central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos as a candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank, according to a letter seen by Reuters. "I am confident that Pablo would bring to the ECB the same steady hand and inspiring leadership he demonstrated at the Bank of Spain, where his commitment to greater transparency and closer engagement with the public marked a turning point for the institution", Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in a letter sent to Eurogroup president Kyriakos Pierrakakis.
De Cos is widely seen as one of the leading candidates for the job, together with former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot.