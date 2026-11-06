Spain nominates former central bank head De Cos for ECB presidency, Deputy PM says

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:27 IST
Spain nominates former central bank head De Cos for ECB presidency, Deputy PM says

The ​Spanish government ​on Friday said it ‌had put ​forward former central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de ‌Cos as a candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central ‌Bank, according to a letter seen by ‌Reuters. "I am confident that Pablo would bring to the ECB the same steady hand and ⁠inspiring ​leadership he ⁠demonstrated at the Bank of Spain, where his ⁠commitment to greater transparency and closer engagement with ​the public marked a turning point for ⁠the institution", Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carlos Cuerpo ⁠said in ​a letter sent to Eurogroup president Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

De Cos is ⁠widely seen as one of the leading candidates ⁠for the ⁠job, together with former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot.

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