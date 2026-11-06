Xi says China is not a source of EU's problems, but a 'partner and fellow traveller'

​A growing ​China is ‌not a source ​of Europe's problems, "rather, it ‌is a partner and fellow traveller that can help Europe address the ‌problems," Chinese President Xi Jinping ‌told the Austrian chancellor in Beijing on Friday, Chinese state media ⁠reported. China ​and ⁠Europe should resolve trade and economic ⁠frictions through dialogue to achieve win-win ​outcomes, Xi told Austrian Chancellor Christian ⁠Stocker, according to an official ⁠Chinese summary ​of their meeting.

Beijing is willing to expand cooperation ⁠with Austria in new energy vehicles ⁠and ⁠artificial intelligence, Xi added.