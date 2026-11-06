Xi says China is not a source of EU's problems, but a 'partner and fellow traveller'
A growing China is not a source of Europe's problems, "rather, it is a partner and fellow traveller that can help Europe address the problems," Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Austrian chancellor in Beijing on Friday, Chinese state media reported. China and Europe should resolve trade and economic frictions through dialogue to achieve win-win outcomes, Xi told Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, according to an official Chinese summary of their meeting.
Beijing is willing to expand cooperation with Austria in new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence, Xi added.