Senior Chinese, North Korean officials meet in Beijing, urge closer ties

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:47 IST
Senior Chinese, North Korean officials meet in Beijing, urge closer ties

Senior ​Chinese official Cai Qi ​on Friday told ‌a North ​Korean delegation in Beijing that both sides should ‌enhance strategic communication and coordination, and promote regional peace, stability and development, Chinese state media reported. China is ‌willing to work with North Korea ‌to "implement the important consensus" reached by both sides' top leaders, carry forward traditional friendship and strengthen mutual learning ⁠on party ​governance, Cai ⁠told Kim Song Nam, director of the International Affairs ⁠Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, which ​manages party-to-party ties with China's ruling Communist Party.

The ⁠North Korean delegation's China trip came on the ⁠heels of ​a key Chinese Communist Party conclave on tightening internal party discipline, and followed ⁠a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ⁠to ⁠the Chinese border city of Dandong in late October.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026