Spain nominates former central bank head De Cos for ECB presidency, deputy PM says

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:56 IST
Spain nominates former central bank head De Cos for ECB presidency, deputy PM says

Spain on ​Friday said it had put forward ‌former central ​bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos as a candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank, ‌according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in a letter sent to Eurogroup president Kyriakos Pierrakakis that he was "confident" that De Cos would bring to ‌the ECB the same steady hand and inspiring leadership he demonstrated at the Bank ‌of Spain during his 2018-2024 tenure. Euro zone governments had to put forward their candidates to replace Lagarde by Friday and euro zone finance ministers will take stock of the process at their regular meeting on Monday.

De ⁠Cos, who ​is currently the ⁠general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), is widely seen as one of the leading candidates for the ⁠job, together with former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot. Cuerpo, who is also Spain's economy minister, said ​that with nearly three decades of experience in central banking, De Cos combined an "exceptional knowledge" ⁠of economic, fiscal and monetary policy with "extensive expertise" in international banking and financial stability.

As Bank of Spain governor, he ⁠also ​chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision as well as the Advisory Technical Committee of the European Systemic Risk Board, where he earned a "reputation for technical rigour (...)and the ability to ⁠unite teams and build consensus," Cuerpo said. The policymaker had also demonstrated his independence and "steadfast commitment ⁠to the ECB ⁠mandate", as well as his "ability to communicate clearly with markets, traits I believe are all invaluable to the position of President of ‌the ECB," Cuerpo ‌said in the letter.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026