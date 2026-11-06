Russell Brand, convicted of rape, now likely to face more allegations, says UK police chief

Russell Brand, once a high profile British comedian ​and star of several Hollywood movies, is ​likely to face further allegations ‌as ​more victims come forward in the wake of his rape conviction, the country's top policeman said on Friday. Brand, the former husband of ‌US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after being convicted in a London court on Thursday of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Mark Rowley, Commissioner of London's ‌Metropolitan Police, told the BBC that in previous cases involving famous figures convicted of sex crimes, ‌it was common for new victims to bring allegations to police after a conviction. "I clearly wouldn't be surprised if many more came forward," he said, adding that the conviction gives victims confidence.

"It does make a difference ⁠because people ​see it is possible, ⁠and you will be believed," he added. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham paid tribute to the victims for their courage ⁠in exposing Brand.

Asked about a supportive post he addressed to Brand on X in 2014 — a time ​when Brand was being courted by some politicians on the left for his ability ⁠to reach young voters - the prime minister said he had no idea about the "full extent" of the former comedian's behaviour ⁠back ​then. "His crimes are horrific. He's rightly been held to account," Burnham said.

Brand is one of the most prominent celebrities in Britain convicted of sex offences in recent times, after ⁠BBC newsreader Huw Edwards admitted making indecent pictures of children two years ago, and entertainer Rolf Harris ⁠was found guilty of assaulting ⁠young girls in 2014. Brand, 51, will be sentenced on Monday. He is under investigation for two other alleged rapes, one involving a then 16-year-old ‌girl, police ‌have said.