FACTBOX-Bomb threats cause flight disruptions across Europe

A string of bomb threats has disrupted passenger flights across Europe, forcing diversions, emergency landings and security sweeps, though ​no explosives have been found so far.

Here is a list of flights and airports affected ​by bomb threats in recent days. AEGEAN AIRLINES

An Aegean Airlines flight from Thessaloniki ‌was ​affected by a bomb alert on November 5 that came after the plane had landed in Milan Malpensa. AER LINGUS

An Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Evreux air base in northern France on November 5 following a bomb alert. AIR EUROPA, IBERIA

On November 5, Spanish police said three emailed ‌threats that came in within 20 minutes involved one Air Europa departure from Madrid to Paris and two inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan. AIR SERBIA

On November 5, an Air Serbia flight from Belgrade received a bomb threat, but landed safely in Bucharest. AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna diverted to Sofia on October 18 after a reported bomb threat while over Romania. A Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 escorted the Airbus A320. COPENHAGEN ‌AIRPORT

Danish police said on November 6 they were investigating threats against air traffic at Copenhagen Airport, but said their preliminary assessment found no immediate danger to passengers. EASYJET

Two easyJet flights, one from Newcastle and one ‌from Glasgow, were met by police on arrival in Prague on November 5 as a precaution over a "security-related matter," an easyJet spokesperson told Reuters. FINNAIR

A threat was made against a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome and it was escorted by Italian air force units on November 5, ANSA reported. The plane landed as normal. On the same day, a Jettime-operated flight from Helsinki landed safely in Vienna after receiving a bomb threat, a Finnair spokesperson said.

KLM Romania's intelligence agency said on November 5 that a KLM flight to Tel Aviv with ⁠a layover in ​Bucharest had received bomb threats requiring security inspections.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES On ⁠November 5, a LOT flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels following a bomb alert, a source at Belgian police said.

A Warsaw-Paris flight was stopped on the same day while taxiing after a report of a potential security threat. The flight was continued with ⁠a different aircraft. On November 3, a flight from London made an unscheduled landing at Warsaw-Modlin airport and air operations were temporarily suspended after a threat.

PRAGUE AIRPORT Czech police said on November 6 they were investigating bomb threats targeting nine flights at ​Prague airport, but no explosive devices had been found and operations continued normally.

RYANAIR On November 6, abomb threat involving a Ryanair flight from Rome prompted a security operation at Lisbon airport. No explosive device ⁠was found, Portuguese police said.

On November 5, bomb threats prompted checks on a Ryanair flight from Porto to Milan in Italy, and on three Ryanair aircraft in Bulgaria and a Ryanair flight from Cork to London Stansted. Checks on three aircraft that landed in Bulgaria ⁠found no ​issues, Bulgaria's transport ministry told Reuters. Four Ryanair flights were affected by bomb threats on November 3, prompting searches in Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

SAS SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES On November 3, a bomb threat was reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Warsaw-Chopin airport and was checked, an airport spokesperson said. SAS said the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked.

WIZZ AIR On November 6, a bomb threat targeted a ⁠Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest, Romanian authorities said. On the same day,a bomb threat targeting a Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome forced the aircraft to divert to Venice, where police carried out ⁠security checks.

On November 5, Wizz Air confirmed that a ⁠flight from Milan Malpensa to Bucharest Otopeni received a bomb threat but, already on final approach, landed safely without diverting. A flight from Milan/Bergamo to Sofia was the target of a threat on November 3, Bulgaria's transport ministry said.

Another Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia diverted to Budapest on November 2 after a ‌threat, the defence minister said. A ‌Hungarian Gripen fighter escorted the aircraft.