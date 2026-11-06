Seafarer killed in suspected missile attack on tanker in Gulf

One seafarer ​was killed in ‌an explosion believed ​to have been caused by a missile attack on ‌an oil products tanker in the Gulf on Thursday, the ship's manager said on Friday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker ‌MT Velos Sapphire was sailing unladen towards Bahrain ‌when it was hit, Greek management firm Velos Tankers said in a statement. "The company is greatly saddened to report ⁠the ​death of ⁠one of its seafarers, who was found fatally injured on ⁠board after having initially been reported missing in the aftermath ​of the explosion," it said.

There were no other ⁠injuries among the crew, who extinguished a fire on the ⁠ship ​caused by the explosion, and no reports of pollution, Velos Tankers added. The vessel was taken ⁠to Bahrain's Khalifa Bin Salman Port and an investigation ⁠will be ⁠launched. The extent of the damage to the vessel's hull was still being ‌assessed.