PREVIEW-Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 19:30 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will offer the season's elite ‌a ​final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and rival Aryna Sabalenka set to lead the field in the California desert, former player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin said.

The season-ending championship brings ‌together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar. "It's a big title," Rubin told Reuters. "If you can be one of the best eight players at the end of the season, it means you have had not only a ‌great year, but a consistent year in some shape or fashion."

The round-robin format adds another layer of difficulty, with players facing elite opposition from ‌their opening match rather than building gradually through an early draw. "The players who can come through the group-stage play, those are the ones that truly understand how to build," Rubin said. "That's indicative of what they've done all year."

RYBAKINA ROLLING Rybakina arrives with the year-end world number one ranking secured and a chance to defend the title she won a year ago when the tournament was ⁠held in ​Riyadh. Rubin said the understated Kazakh has ⁠repeatedly shown her ability to deliver under pressure.

"She loves to win, and she is so low-key that she's one of the best competitors out there," Rubin said. "She has been able to respond ⁠time and time again throughout the year on big occasions, on big stages." A second straight Finals crown would underline Rybakina's position at the summit of the women's game, Rubin ​added.

"Any time you can come back and defend a title, win it back-to-back years, that says a lot," she said. "It's something special. It's not ⁠something that players can do all the time." SABALENKA HUNTING

Sabalenka, meanwhile, will arrive with a different kind of incentive after losing last year's final to Rybakina and falling to her at this year's Australian ⁠Open ​and US Open. Rubin said the Belarusian's powerful game makes her a threat to any opponent, but that managing her emotions could prove decisive.

"For so long now she has been the hunted," Rubin said. "It's different when now she's got something to chase." With Rybakina holding the top ranking, Sabalenka may benefit from the ⁠shift in pressure, Rubin said.

"Maybe that releases a little bit of the tension. Maybe that relaxes her a little bit more," she said. "With a big ⁠game, you've got to have the balance — ⁠the mental and emotional part of it — because otherwise it can go sideways." Rybakina opens Group One play on Sunday against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova as part of a quartet that includes Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka, the world ‌number two, heads Group ‌Two with 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, former champion Elina Svitolina and Czech Karolina Muchova.

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