Paraguay's Senate resumes President Peña impeachment proceedings

‌Paraguay's Senate ​went ahead with an extraordinary meeting on Friday to decide ‌on the future of President Santiago Peña, who had submitted his resignation the prior day. The Senate has resumed ‌impeachment proceedings against Peña after he handed in ‌his resignation on Thursday following the collapse of a prominent digital lender, ueno, to which he had former business links.

On ⁠Thursday ​evening, lawmakers ⁠acting as prosecutors filed the charges for his impeachment; the ⁠next step is for Peña to defend himself, for which ​he has requested a 72-hour extension. The turmoil ⁠began earlier this week after Paraguay's central bank intervened in ⁠ueno, ​saying the fast-growing digital bank had breached minimum solvency requirements. The fallout has already forced out ⁠the central bank chief and led to arrest warrants ⁠for eight ⁠ueno executives, who later turned themselves in.