Trump administration scraps meeting of panel that includes Meta's Zuckerberg, Nvidia's Huang
US President Donald Trump's administration postponed a Friday meeting of a White House tech panel that includes Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, an Energy Department spokesperson said. Technology shares sold off dramatically on Thursday on growing concerns that a new Congress will slow AI development, and also on fears that the massive capital expense on building out AI will not yield sufficient returns. The market turmoil has heightened scrutiny of the sector among both Silicon Valley executives and Washington policymakers.
Friday's meeting was scheduled to convene the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology, an outside panel that advises the White House on policies involving US science and technology. The group also includes AMD's Lisa Su and Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the meeting was postponed.