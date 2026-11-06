Trump administration scraps meeting of panel that includes Meta's Zuckerberg, Nvidia's Huang

US ​President Donald Trump's administration postponed a Friday meeting of a ‌White House tech panel that includes Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, an Energy Department spokesperson said. Technology shares ‌sold off dramatically on Thursday on growing concerns ‌that a new Congress will slow AI development, and also on fears that the massive capital expense on building out ⁠AI ​will not ⁠yield sufficient returns. The market turmoil has heightened scrutiny of ⁠the sector among both Silicon Valley executives and Washington policymakers.

Friday's ​meeting was scheduled to convene the President's Council ⁠of Advisers on Science and Technology, an outside panel that ⁠advises ​the White House on policies involving US science and technology. The group also includes AMD's ⁠Lisa Su and Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen. The White House ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the meeting was postponed.