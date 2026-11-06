Sweden's far right helps clear path for Kristersson to stay on as PM in minority coalition

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 21:07 IST
Sweden's far right helps clear path for Kristersson to stay on as PM in minority coalition

Sweden's far right ​Sweden Democrats party said on Friday ‌it would ​not oppose a centre-right minority coalition, potentially clearing the way for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to stay in power despite having lost his majority in ‌an election in September.

Kristersson's bloc won 173 seats against 176 for the opposition in a September vote, but the centre-left bloc has so far not agreed on how to share power, leaving Swedish politics deadlocked since the ‌September 13 vote. "The Sweden Democrats are prepared to tolerate Ulf Kristersson as prime minister in a ‌four-party centre-right government," their leader Jimmie Akesson told a press conference.

Until now, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who have 62 lawmakers in the 349-seat parliament, have demanded cabinet posts as the price for their backing. But Akesson said on Friday his party would spend the ⁠next four ​years in opposition. That could ⁠help clear the way for Kristersson to try to form a four-way coalition with his Moderates as its biggest party, but ⁠excluding the Sweden Democrats.

"The Sweden Democrats' decision ... is welcome and could make what was very hard somewhat less difficult," ​Kristersson, currently acting prime minister, said in a written comment to Reuters. The centre-left has not agreed on ⁠how to form a government, with the Centre Party refusing to sit in government with the Left Party. Both parties would be ⁠needed ​for a majority in parliament.

Kristersson's bloc has sought to persuade the Centre Party to switch sides, but the Centre Party will not work with the Sweden Democrats, making progress for Kristersson's centre-right bloc seemingly impossible ⁠as well. The Centre Party did not have an immediate comment.

Parliament could vote next week on whether to ⁠approve a new term ⁠for Kristersson. He only needs to ensure a majority in parliament does not vote against him. The speaker can put forward four candidates before a new election has ‌to be ‌called.

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