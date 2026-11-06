Trump administration scraps meeting of high-profile tech panel

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 21:55 IST
Trump administration scraps meeting of high-profile tech panel

The Trump ​administration canceled a meeting on ‌Friday of ​a White House tech panel that includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an ‌Energy Department spokesperson said. Technology shares sold off dramatically on Thursday on growing concerns that a new Congress controlled by Democrats will slow artificial intelligence development, and fears ‌that the massive capital expenditure on building out AI will not yield sufficient ‌returns. The market turmoil has heightened scrutiny of the sector among executives in Silicon Valley and policymakers in Washington.

The meeting on Friday was scheduled to convene the President's Council of Advisors ⁠on Science ​and Technology, an outside ⁠panel that advises President Donald Trump. The group also includes AMD CEO Lisa Su, Oracle ⁠Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison and Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz. Its co-chairs ​are venture capitalist David Sacks and White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios. The ⁠Energy Department's meeting website briefly listed November 13 as the new date for the meeting, but ⁠the ​agency later sent an email retracting that.

The initial meeting announcement said the panel would advise Trump's new AI task force, dubbed the "Super Intelligence Task Force," ⁠which includes cabinet officials, Trump appointees and White House staff. Super intelligence is ⁠the president's preferred term ⁠for AI. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the science and technology ‌meeting was postponed.

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