US FAA administrator to testify on $12.5 billion air traffic overhaul

​The ​head of ‌the Federal Aviation ​Administration will testify Tuesday ‌before a US House of Representatives panel on the ongoing $12.5 billion ‌effort to modernize the aging ‌US air traffic control system, congressional aides said Friday.

FAA Administrator Bryan ⁠Bedford ​will ⁠update the House Transportation and Infrastructure ⁠Committee on progress and ongoing challenges. ​Congress approved $12.5 billion over ⁠five years in June 2025 for ⁠air ​traffic control reforms but the Trump administration wants ⁠another $30 billion for air traffic ⁠control towers, ⁠software and digital upgrades as well as ‌improving airport ‌facilities.