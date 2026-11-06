US FAA administrator to testify on $12.5 billion air traffic overhaul
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will testify Tuesday before a US House of Representatives panel on the ongoing $12.5 billion effort to modernize the aging US air traffic control system, congressional aides said Friday.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford will update the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on progress and ongoing challenges. Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in June 2025 for air traffic control reforms but the Trump administration wants another $30 billion for air traffic control towers, software and digital upgrades as well as improving airport facilities.