East Bengal becomes first Indian club to reach quarter-finals of AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against North Korean side 4.25 SC in their final Group B fixture of the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 in Kolkata on Saturday but secured a historic place in the quarter-finals, according to Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 23:32 IST
East Bengal becomes first Indian club to reach quarter-finals of AFC Women's Champions League
East Bengal qualify for AFC Women's Champions League QFs (Photo: X/@eastbengal_fc). Image Credit: ANI

East Bengal FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against North Korean side 4.25 SC in their final Group B fixture of the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 in Kolkata on Saturday but secured a historic place in the quarter-finals, according to Olympics.com. The result at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan left East Bengal third in Group B with three points and a goal difference of -4. However, the Indian club progressed to the last eight as one of the two best third-placed teams across the three groups.

Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, qualify for the quarter-finals. Uzbekistan's Nasaf finished as the best third-placed team with six points, while East Bengal and Group A's Ayeyawady of Myanmar were tied on three points. East Bengal secured qualification due to their superior goal difference of -4 compared to Ayeyawady's -6.

With this achievement, East Bengal became the first Indian club to reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Champions League. The last-eight matches are scheduled to take place in March 2027, with the draw set for December 2026. Meanwhile, 4.25 SC made an early impact, taking the lead in the second minute. Pak Ok I delivered a cross from the right flank, which Han Jin Hong converted with a powerful header.

The North Korean side continued to threaten, with Ri Su Yang heading wide from another Pak Ok I delivery in the 22nd minute. Seven minutes later, Jong Pom Hui came close to doubling the advantage, but her effort struck the post. 4.25 SC eventually extended their lead just before half-time. A free-kick from Pom Hui created confusion inside the East Bengal penalty area, allowing Jong Pok Yong to collect the loose ball and set up Oh Sol Song, who finished calmly into the bottom corner.

East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi made an important save five minutes after the restart, tipping Jong Ryong Jong's curling free-kick over the crossbar. 4.25 SC continued to create opportunities, with Oh Sol Song heading over the bar from Myong Yu Jong's cross in the 68th minute.

East Bengal pushed forward in the closing stages in search of a goal but failed to breach the North Korean side's organised defence. Despite the defeat, the Indian club's qualification marked a significant milestone in its continental campaign. (ANI)

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