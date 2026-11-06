Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo ​has spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal ​shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather ‌than ​a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals ‌will offer the season's elite a final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and rival Aryna Sabalenka set to lead the field in the California desert, former player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin said. The season-ending championship brings together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar.

Golf-LIV ‌Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

LIV Golf's failed attempt to secure new financing was a last-ditch effort to keep the Saudi-launched circuit alive, and its collapse is likely ‌to leave players as free agents and creditors with little to recover, a restructuring expert said on Thursday. LIV said it would wind down operations after a proposed financing deal with London-based BC Partners fell apart, ending a costly effort launched in 2022 to build a rival to the PGA Tour.

Boxing-Olympic champion Khelif set for first bout since Paris Games on December 15

Imane Khelif is set to return to the ring for the first time since winning gold at the Paris ⁠Olympics, with ​the 27-year-old due to fight on December 15 in ⁠the same city where she became the Olympic champion. Algerian Khelif, who was forced out of a professional bout with Julia Igel in April due to injury, will face 21-year-old Dutch boxer Clarida Sarabia in a six-round professional fight, French media ⁠said.

Tennis-Third seed Shelton edges past Paul to reach Paris last four

World number four Ben Shelton battled past fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals. Neither player had a break ​point in a tight first set until US Open finalist Shelton earned two at 5-4 up courtesy of two Paul double faults

Tennis-Norman replaces Cahill in Sinner's coaching team

Jannik Sinner ⁠has parted ways with coach Darren Cahill, the world number two said in a video posted on social media on Friday, with Magnus Norman poised to replace the Australian. Former world number two Norman arrives with experience and a proven record, having ⁠taken ​fellow Swede Robin Soderling to the top five in the rankings and two French Open finals before guiding Swiss Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather ⁠than a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn ⁠Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Tennis-WTA takes blame after ⁠Pegula comments on Andreeva get livestreamed

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday said it takes "full responsibility" for failing to inform players about active microphones on practice courts after private comments by Jessica Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals. Practice sessions at Indian Wells, ‌California, were streamed on the ‌WTA's YouTube channel this week before the tournament begins on Sunday, with microphones capturing a conversation between world number ​five Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.