Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 23:05 IST
Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation

Italian fashion labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie have ‌been placed under court administration over the alleged exploitation of foreign workers in their supply chain in Tuscany, prosecutors and judicial sources said on Friday. The measure targeted two companies that relied on unscrupulous subcontractors to lower production costs, Luca Tescaroli, chief prosecutor in the ‌city of Prato, said in a statement, without naming them.

Judicial sources later confirmed the companies' identities. Patrizia Pepe's parent ‌company said in a statement it had cut off ties with the subcontractors more than a year ago as part of its own review of its supply chain, prior to judicial investigations.

"The company reiterates that safeguarding the dignity and rights of workers, at every stage of the supply chain, ⁠is non-negotiable and ​confirms its full respect ⁠for the work of judicial authorities," it said. A spokesperson for Dixie did not respond to a request for comment.

Milan courts have taken similar moves in ⁠recent years against other well-known labels, including LVMH-owned cashmere firm Loro Piana and units of fashion houses Valentino and Giorgio Armani, putting pressure ​on the entire Italian fashion industry to improve labour standards. 'CULPABLE INACTION AND NO PROPER OVERSIGHT'

Being placed under administration ⁠means that court-appointed external administrators will verify steps due to be taken by Patrizia Pepe and Dixie to meet judges' demands on the cleanup of their ⁠supply ​chains. The two companies, however, are not under any criminal investigation.

The Florence court that placed them under supervision reprimanded them for "culpable inaction and failure to exercise proper oversight" on subcontractors who exploited Bangladeshi and Albanian workers, Tescaroli said. The workers were ⁠poorly paid, forced to work long hours, denied holidays and constantly harassed and abused, Tescaroli said, adding that 18 of them ⁠who cooperated with investigators would ⁠be offered legal residence permits.

The prosecutor also said it was the first labour abuse case in the textile city of Prato involving Albanian subcontractors, saying they had adopted criminal practices ‌traditionally associated with Chinese-owned ‌sweatshops. (Additional reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Emilio Parodi; Editing by ​Xevi Fontdegloria and Louise Heavens)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tour

Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tou...

Global
2
Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Global
3
Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweight title

Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweigh...

Global
4
Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026