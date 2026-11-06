US warns China it must ‘immediately’ meet terms of Busan trade truce, FT reports
The United States warned China it must immediately meet the terms of the trade war truce that President Donald Trump struck with President Xi Jinping in Busan last year, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a Treasury readout. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer delivered the message in a call on Friday morning with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the FT report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.