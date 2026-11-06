US warns China it must ‘immediately’ meet terms of Busan trade truce, FT reports

The ​United ​States ‌warned China it ​must immediately meet the ‌terms of the trade war truce that President Donald Trump ‌struck with President ‌Xi Jinping in Busan last year, the Financial Times ⁠reported ​on ⁠Friday, citing a Treasury readout. US Treasury ⁠Secretary Scott Bessent and ​US trade representative Jamieson Greer delivered ⁠the message in a ⁠call ​on Friday morning with Chinese Vice Premier ⁠He Lifeng, the FT report ⁠added.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the report.