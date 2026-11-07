Rubio to travel to Paris to meet G7 foreign ministers next week 

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 00:30 IST
Rubio to travel to Paris to meet G7 foreign ministers next week 

US Secretary ​of State Marco Rubio ​will travel to ‌Paris from ​November 8 to 10 for a meeting of Group of ‌Seven foreign ministers, the State Department said on Friday. The meeting will be US top diplomat's first trip ‌since the Republican party's sweeping losses in Tuesday's ‌midterm elections that are likely to put constraints on the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Rubio will "advance American interests in engagements with his ⁠G7 ​counterparts," the ⁠State Department said in a brief statement. Rubio on Thursday rejected ⁠reports that he would soon leave the administration to ​run for president in 2028, telling the ⁠New York Times in an interview that working for Trump ⁠until ​the end of Trump's term has "always been my plan."

France moved the meeting of the G7 ⁠informal grouping of wealthy nations - which also includes Britain, ⁠Canada, Germany, Italy ⁠and Japan - from Marseille to Paris at the last minute amid nationwide protests.

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