Trump praises new chief of staff Stephen Miller
President Donald Trump said on Friday he picked long-time aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff in place of Susie Wiles because "I wanted to make a change."
President Donald Trump said on Friday he picked long-time aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff in place of Susie Wiles because "I wanted to make a change."
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.