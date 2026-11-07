Paraguay ex-president Peña placed under house arrest after impeachment
Paraguayan officials put former President Santiago Peña under house arrest on Friday, shortly after lawmakers impeached him amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital bank ueno.
Authorities said Peña would remain under house arrest while the public prosecutor's office determines the final charges against him. Dozens of protesters gathered outside Peña's residence in Asuncion, while police maintained a security cordon around the property.