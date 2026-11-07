Paraguay ex-president Peña placed under house arrest after impeachment

‌Paraguayan officials ​put former President Santiago Peña ‌under house arrest on Friday, shortly after lawmakers impeached ‌him amid a political ‌and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital bank ⁠ueno.

Authorities ​said ⁠Peña would remain under house ⁠arrest while the public prosecutor's ​office determines the final ⁠charges against him. Dozens of protesters gathered ⁠outside ​Peña's residence in Asuncion, while police maintained ⁠a security cordon around the property.