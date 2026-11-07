Basketball-Jokic embraces Mexico City spotlight in NBA international showcase

Nikola Jokic arrives in Mexico City chasing another piece of NBA history, but ​the Denver Nuggets star says the league's latest international showcase is about ​more than individual milestones.

The three-time Most Valuable Player will ‌lead ​Denver against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in the NBA's 35th game in Mexico, more than the league has played in any country outside the United States and Canada. "I'm just happy to see the fans, the people. It's a big city. ‌I didn't expect that," Jokic told reporters on Friday.

The 31-year-old Serbian center, who has played NBA games in London and Abu Dhabi, said such trips allow fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend an NBA game to experience the league first-hand. "I think it's just great for the game, great for the fans to come to an ‌NBA game. It's a show. It's a really amazing thing to look at. And as a player, to see different fans all over the world, it's an ‌amazing feeling."

Denver arrive 4-3 and ninth in the Western Conference after a 128-109 win over Toronto on Wednesday, when Jokic had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his 201st career triple-double. He needs nine more triple-doubles to surpass his former teammate Russell Westbrook's 209 for the NBA record.

Asked whether Mexico City could provide the setting for another triple-double, Jokic joked: "We will see. I don't know. Maybe yes, maybe ⁠no." Mexico City's ​altitude, roughly 2,000 feet (600 metres) higher than ⁠Denver's, could add another challenge to the matchup. Jokic said the Nuggets' experience playing in Colorado may help.

"When teams come to Denver, they need a couple quarters to get going. So hopefully it can ⁠help us," he said. INJURY-HIT PACERS FACE TOUGH TEST

The Pacers, 3-6 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, arrive after snapping a five-game losing streak with a 107-103 win over Memphis on Wednesday. But ​Indiana's early-season injury problems have continued. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the game with a left hamstring strain, while Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy are sidelined after ⁠knee surgeries.

T.J. McConnell, who has a right hamstring strain, and Kelly Oubre Jr., with a left calf contusion, are both listed as questionable for the match. "Tyrese will be back, hopefully, before too long," Pacers coach Rick ⁠Carlisle ​said. "He's very disappointed he couldn't make it, but it's better for his rehab to stay at home."

Pascal Siakam agreed with the coach that the Pacers' injuries had made the opening weeks challenging. "We've got a lot of injuries. It happens all over the league, but it's kind of hard when you have to deal with them ⁠super early in the season. But at least it's right now we can get guys back and get healthy," he said.

The Cameroonian power forward, who played with the ⁠Pacers in Paris and spent seven seasons ⁠with the Toronto Raptors, added that international games demand balance from players keen to experience a new city. "We know how much of a distraction it can be," the four-time NBA All-Star said. "But also this kind of feels a little bit like playoffs: ‌enjoying the city, embracing the ‌culture, but also knowing that we have a job to do."