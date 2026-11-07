Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in ​Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will offer the season's elite a ​final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending ‌champion Elena ​Rybakina and rival Aryna Sabalenka set to lead the field in the California desert, former player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin said. The season-ending championship brings together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said ‌reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar.

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis said on Friday he was stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health. The Warriors previously said the 31-year-old Latvian would be sidelined indefinitely ‌due to an undisclosed health issue before saying on October 21 that he would not be with the team for “the immediate future.”

Tennis-Alcaraz saves match ‌points, battles back to topple Fritz in Paris

World number two Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points as he clawed his way back to beat Taylor Fritz 6-7(10) 7-5 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals for the first time and deny the American a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals. The world number 12 was on the brink ⁠of his ​second win in eight meetings against the ⁠Spaniard but could not close it out, missing out on the last ATP Finals spot which now will go to Spain's Rafael Jodar. Alcaraz will next face either Casper ⁠Ruud or Nuno Borges.

Basketball-NBA steps up Mexico growth push as franchise ambitions remain on hold

The NBA is expanding its year-round presence in Mexico, betting that a fan base of ​about 30 million, growing digital consumption and grassroots programs can deepen its reach in one of its largest markets outside the US, ⁠even as the prospect of a local franchise remains distant. Raul Zarraga, the basketball league's head of operations for Latin America and Canada, said the United States' southern neighbor had become a "top priority" ⁠because ​of the rising popularity of the sport.

Ravens acquire veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The teams did not disclose the terms of the deal but multiple outlets reported the Cardinals received a fourth-round pick ⁠in 2027 and a seventh-round selection in 2028. Baltimore reportedly also received a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Tennis-Audio recording disabled on practice courts at WTA Finals ⁠after Pegula comments livestreamed

Audio recording has ⁠been disabled on practice courts at the WTA Finals, the governing body's chair said on Friday, after private comments by Jessica Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream this week. During a practice session at Indian Wells, ‌California, that was streamed ‌on the WTA's YouTube channel, microphones captured a conversation between world number five ​Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.