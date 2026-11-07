Russian regions report minor damage after Ukrainian attacks

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 13:36 IST
Russian regions report minor damage after Ukrainian attacks

Ukrainian drone ​and missile ​attacks on several ‌Russian regions ​caused minor damage but no casualties, Russian ‌authorities said on Saturday. One of the overnight attacks hit commercial warehouses and production ‌facilities in the central Russian ‌city of Oryol, said regional Governor Andrei Klychkov, according to Interfax news agency.

The attack sparked ⁠a ​fire ⁠that was later extinguished. Klychkov did not disclose ⁠further details about the facilities affected.

In the ​Saratov region, a drone attack ⁠damaged several residential buildings but caused no casualties, ⁠said ​Governor Roman Busargin. Russia's Defence Ministry said in its morning statement ⁠that air defence units had destroyed 411 ⁠Ukrainian ⁠drones overnight across more than a dozen Russian regions.

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