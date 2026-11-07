Russian strikes hit power facilities around Kyiv, damage major bridge

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 13:49 IST
Russian strikes hit power facilities around Kyiv, damage major bridge

Russian forces launched ​missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's ​capital Kyiv and the surrounding region ‌overnight, ​damaging energy infrastructure and a major bridge across the Dnipro River, officials said on Saturday.

Explosions rocked the city ‌as Russia fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles, several of them hitting the Northern Bridge, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He described an "extremely difficult" situation for power, heating and water ‌supplies in Kyiv, where temperatures hovered near freezing on Saturday morning. Governor Tymur ‌Tkachenko said energy facilities in at least three districts of the Kyiv region had been hit.

One person was killed and eight people including a child were wounded in the overnight attack, which ⁠also damaged ​homes and non-residential buildings, ⁠authorities said. Moscow's defence ministry said it carried out a massive strike on what it described as ⁠targets in Ukraine's military-industrial sector, as well as energy and transport infrastructure in and around Kyiv.

Russia ​has stepped up air attacks on Ukraine as its ground offensive has ⁠largely stalled, pounding energy infrastructure in major cities with difficult-to-intercept missiles and drones more than 4-1/2 years ⁠into ​its full-scale invasion. It has expanded its campaign in recent weeks to target Kyiv's bridges, snarling traffic in the city of more than 3 million.

Saturday's strikes also ⁠damaged energy infrastructure in the central Zhytomyr region, the regional governor and Russia's defence ministry ⁠said. They come ⁠days before a new round of three-way talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian officials, as part of a US-backed ‌peace push ‌that has so far yielded few results.

(Editing ​by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026