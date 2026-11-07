Sudan’s Shelter Crisis Deepens: Millions Face an Uncertain Future Without Aid

Millions of people displaced by Sudan's devastating war could soon be left without basic shelter as severe funding shortages threaten the supply of emergency housing materials and essential household items. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have warned that humanitarian organizations are running dangerously low on supplies needed to protect families who have already lost their homes and livelihoods. The crisis is particularly troubling for people returning to their hometowns after months or years of displacement, only to discover that their houses, neighbourhoods and essential services have been destroyed by violence.

An estimated 15.4 million people across Sudan urgently need emergency shelter and basic household supplies, creating an enormous challenge for humanitarian agencies struggling with limited financial resources. Current funding shortages allow relief organizations to prioritize assistance for just 10 per cent of those in need, leaving millions of vulnerable people without adequate protection. Only 936,000 people have received shelter and household assistance so far, highlighting the widening gap between available humanitarian support and the growing needs of displaced communities.

Sudan remains the world's largest displacement crisis more than three and a half years after the conflict began, with around 8.6 million people displaced within the country and over 4.6 million seeking refuge across international borders. More than 5.2 million people have returned to their areas of origin, including large numbers of previously internally displaced families and Sudanese refugees coming back from neighbouring countries. Many returnees are finding damaged homes, destroyed infrastructure and limited access to essential services, making the journey home only the beginning of another difficult struggle to rebuild their lives.

Emergency Shelter Shortages Put Displaced Families at Greater Risk

Emergency shelter provides more than a temporary roof for families escaping conflict, offering protection from harsh weather, insecurity and the dangers associated with living in overcrowded or exposed conditions. Women, children and other vulnerable groups face increased risks of violence and exploitation when they lack safe accommodation and essential household supplies. For families who have endured repeated displacement, access to a secure place to sleep can restore some personal dignity and provide the stability needed to begin recovering from traumatic experiences.

The shortage of emergency supplies is becoming increasingly serious as humanitarian organizations struggle to replenish their stocks and prepare for future displacement. Without immediate financial support, more families could spend the coming months living in unsafe conditions with little protection from environmental hazards and security threats. People returning to destroyed communities also risk being stranded without the basic materials needed to establish temporary accommodation or begin repairing their homes.

Continued Fighting Makes Humanitarian Assistance Harder to Deliver

Ongoing armed clashes, insecurity and drone attacks are forcing more Sudanese families to abandon their communities and creating additional obstacles for humanitarian workers delivering emergency assistance. Damaged infrastructure and transportation difficulties are restricting the movement of relief supplies, making it harder for organizations to position essential materials in areas experiencing the greatest need. These challenges are placing enormous pressure on shelter operations that are already struggling to function with insufficient resources.

Humanitarian agencies must respond to newly displaced families, support communities hosting displaced people and assist those returning to areas severely damaged by fighting. Limited funding has forced organizations to concentrate their resources on the most urgent cases, leaving many households without the shelter assistance they desperately require. The combination of continued violence, damaged infrastructure and declining emergency stocks threatens to deepen the suffering of communities already struggling to survive.

Sudan's Humanitarian Funding Gap Threatens Millions Seeking Safety

Sudan's 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires US$2.9 billion to deliver life-saving assistance to 20.4 million people out of the estimated 33.7 million requiring humanitarian support nationwide. Only around 47 per cent of the requested funding has been received, forcing humanitarian organizations to reduce essential services and make difficult decisions about which communities receive immediate assistance. This financial shortfall threatens the delivery of emergency shelter materials and household necessities at a time when displacement and humanitarian needs remain extremely high.

UNHCR and IOM are working with local humanitarian organizations and other partners to maintain shared supply networks, strengthen local response capacity and position emergency materials in priority locations. Their coordinated efforts are intended to improve aid delivery and help assistance reach displaced families and returning communities as quickly and safely as conditions permit. Sustaining these operations requires predictable and flexible financial support, especially as existing shelter supplies approach exhaustion and millions of people remain exposed to dangerous living conditions.

For Sudanese families who have lost their homes, income and personal security, access to emergency shelter represents an essential step towards safety and rebuilding their lives. Further delays in humanitarian funding could leave displaced people and returning households facing prolonged hardship without the basic protection and necessities required for everyday survival. UNHCR and IOM are calling for urgent international support to prevent the shelter crisis from worsening and ensure that families affected by Sudan's conflict are not abandoned when they need assistance most.