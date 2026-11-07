"Loads more ahead": British High Commission in India hails FTA deal amid Diwali celebrations

The British High Commission in India has celebrated Diwali by highlighting the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expressing optimism about the future of the bilateral partnership and saying there is "loads more ahead" for the two countries. In a post on X, the British High Commission shared its Diwali greetings and described the occasion as particularly special following the delivery of the landmark trade agreement.

"The Diwali smiles are extra bright at this year! With our landmark Free Trade Agreement delivered and loads more ahead for the modern UK-India partnership, we had loads to celebrate. HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating!" the British High Commission in India said in its post on X. The celebrations come as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect in July, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The agreement seeks to deepen economic integration between India and the United Kingdom through enhanced market access, trade liberalisation and tariff concessions. Under the agreement, India will receive zero-duty access on nearly 99 per cent of its exports to the UK, covering almost 100 per cent of the trade value. The agreement is expected to enhance India's export competitiveness, expand bilateral trade, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses.

The agreement also provides India with one of the most ambitious service commitments ever offered by the UK under a Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, several foreign diplomatic missions in India have marked the festival of lights with celebrations involving their staff, highlighting the festive spirit and cultural connections with the country.

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, celebrated Diwali with Indian and Japanese colleagues at the Embassy of Japan, marking his third Diwali in India. Sharing a video of the celebrations, the ambassador highlighted the joy of observing the festival alongside embassy staff. The video featured traditional diyas, colourful rangoli designs, marigold decorations and employees dressed in traditional Indian attire.

"Celebrated Diwali with all the Embassy staff! Sharing the joy of this beautiful festival with both Indian and Japanese colleagues made my 3rd Diwali in India even more memorable. Happy Diwali!!" ONO Keiichi wrote. The French Embassy in India also shared glimpses of its annual Diwali celebrations through a light-hearted video featuring embassy staff and French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou.

Posted on X on Friday, the 93-second video showed embassy employees playfully exchanging whispers and checking emails before revealing preparations for the festival. It later featured the lighting of a traditional brass diya decorated with marigold flowers. The French Ambassador was also seen lighting the ceremonial lamp and extending Diwali greetings.

"Diwali is a beautiful celebration of life, hope and new beginnings. May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India," he said. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five-day festivities began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7.

The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The festival is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)