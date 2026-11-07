Iraq oil output exceeds 5 million bpd, minister says

Iraq ‌produces more ​than 5 million barrels of oil per ‌day (bpd), Oil Minister Basim Mohammed told state news agency INA on Saturday.

Iraq ‌is pushing for a higher ‌OPEC production quota as the economic fallout from the Iran war and ⁠new ​investment ⁠by oil majors increase pressure on Baghdad ⁠to boost output, potentially putting it at ​odds with the producer group. The ⁠conflict has hit Iraq particularly hard, ⁠forcing ​major export cuts and depriving the state of oil ⁠revenue, which accounted for 88% of government ⁠income ⁠last year, compared with about 55% in Saudi Arabia.