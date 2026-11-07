Motor racing-Formula One extends Sao Paulo contract to 2035

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 20:00 IST
Motor racing-Formula One extends Sao Paulo contract to 2035

Formula One will ​continue to race at Sao ​Paulo's Interlagos circuit through ‌to ​2035 after announcing a five-year contract extension on Saturday. The existing contract, under an extension ‌agreed in 2023, was due to run until 2030.

Interlagos, officially named the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace after Brazil's 1975 race winner, first hosted ‌a world championship grand prix in 1973. It is currently the ‌only South American round of the championship. The atmospheric circuit has witnessed some major milestones in the sport's history, including the late triple champion Ayrton Senna’s ⁠emotional home ​win in ⁠1991, Kimi Raikkonen winning the 2007 title for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton's first with ⁠McLaren in 2008.

"Brazil is an important part of Formula One’s history and ​our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension ⁠will see us continue racing in São Paulo until 2035," said Formula One ⁠chief ​executive Stefano Domenicali. "The passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary, and every time we return to Interlagos we feel their ⁠energy in the grandstands and in the city of São Paulo."

Formula One ⁠said the ⁠new contract involved "significant investments" by the office of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, to improve ‌the ‌fan experience.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026